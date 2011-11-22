BRATISLAVA, Nov 22 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
DEF MIN ON ALLEGED INTERCEPTION
Defense Minister Lubomir Galko to brief two parliamentary
committees about an alleged interception of media reporters,
including head of the TV news channel TA3.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 260 MLN EUROS WORTH OF 231-DAY T-BILLS
Slovakia sold 260 million euros ($352 mln) worth of 231-day
treasury bills at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Monday.
OCT JOBLESS RATE AT 13.29 PCT
Slovakia's unemployment rate dropped to 13.29
percent in October from 13.37 percent a month earlier, the
Labour Office said on Monday.
CZECH DAY AHEAD UP, MARKET SPLITS FROM SLOVAKIA
Czech spot power rose on Monday as wind power in the region
was forecast lower but prices split from Slovakia where day
ahead soared, pushing up contracts along the curve, traders
said.
DEBT CRISIS SWEEPS TOWARDS HEART OF EUROPE
The euro zone's debt crisis swept closer to the heart of
Europe on Monday despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain
for conservatives committed to austerity, adding to pressure on
the European Central Bank to act more decisively.
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
CRISIS HITS AU OPTRONICS SLOVAK INVESTMENT PLANS
Taiwan's AU Optronics scales down investment plans
in Slovakia as cooling of the global economy dents demands and
the electronics company stopped hiring of new employees at
Slovak site and considers cuts in production.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
POLITICIANS CONCERNED WITH MEDIA WIRETAP AFFAIR
Heads of three parties of the fallen centre-right coalition
and the strongest opposition party said were concerned about an
alleged interception of media by military defense intelligence,
asking the defence minister, under fire for being responsible,
to investigate a quickly as possible.
Sme, page 1
