BRATISLAVA, Nov 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

PSA PRESENTS NEW MODEL

Slovak unit of France's PSA Peugeot Citroen will present new Peugeot 208 model, Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic to attend, 1200 GMT.

SLOVAK PIPELINE OPERATOR PLANS GRID INVESTMENT

Slovakia's gas pipeline network operator Eustream plans to invest almost 400 million euros ($539.8 million) over the next five years to upgrade the national grid, it said on Wednesday.

SLOVAKS APPROVE EUR 46 MLN SUBSIDY FOR INVESTORS

Slovakia approved state subsidy schemes worth around 46 million euros ($62.08 million) for nine investors planning to invest in the euro zone country mainly into expansion their existing production capacities in the car and electronics sectors.

EU TO PAY MORE FOR NUCLEAR DISMANTLING - REPORT

The European Commission plans to pay an additional 550 million euros ($742 million) from 2013 to help Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovakia dismantle old nuclear power plants, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing a regulation draft it obtained.

ALLEGES WIRETAPPING OF PM UNCLEAR

The sacked Defence Minister Lubomir Galko and military counterintelligence ruled out an alleged wiretapping of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, following an article ran by tabloid Novy Cas about spying on Radicova.

Sme, page 2

HEALTH-CARE SECTOR NEAR EMERGENCY REGIME

Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic threatened to impose state of emergency in the health care sector as soon as next week if the government and doctors' unions fail to reach an agreement over wage demands.

Sme, page 10

SLOVAKS IN TALKS WITH HUNDRED OF INVESTORS

Slovakia is in talks with around hundred foreign investors about possible projects in the euro zone country, which could create some 20,000 jobs mainly in car and electronics sectors, the government agency for foreign investments said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 21

