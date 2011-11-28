BRATISLAVA, Nov 28 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
BOND AUCTION
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction zero-coupon state bonds due in April 2014,
1000 GMT. ARDAL planned to sell 150 million euros worth of the
maturity in the fourth sale of the paper.
DOCTORS' STRIKE
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and Health Care Minister Ivan
Uhliarik will meet with doctors' unions, possible for the last
time, in an attempt to fend off a state of emergency in the
health care sector after half of country's doctors said will
quit if the government rejects their wage hike requests.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold a special meting to debate
situation in the health care sector, 1700 GMT.
GERMANY, FRANCE EXAMINE RADICAL PUSH FOR EUROZONE
INTEGRATION
Germany and France are exploring radical methods of securing
deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone
countries, aware that getting broad backing for the necessary
treaty changes may not be possible, officials say.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
====================== PRESS DIGEST ========================
DOCTORS VS STATE OVER WAGES
Health Care Minister Ivan Uhliarik told hospitals to
increase wages of all doctors by 300 euros in its latest attempt
to prevent an emergency situation in the sector after half of
Slovakia's doctors threaten to quit if their demand will not be
met.
Uhliarik and Radicova will hold another meeting with
doctors' unions later on Monday.
Sme, page 1
VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA'S TOP CORPORATE BY REVENUE
Volkswagen Slovakia, unit of Germany's Volkswagen
, was with 4.04 billion euros Slovakia's biggest
company by revenue last year, followed by refinery Slovnaft,
unit of MOL, with 3.5 billion euros.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)