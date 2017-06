UPDATE 1-IPO price range values Allied Irish Banks at up to 13.3 bln euros

DUBLIN, June 12 Shares in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) will be priced at between 3.90 and 4.90 euros when a 25 percent stake is floated in Dublin and London, valuing the state-owned lender at up to 13.3 billion euros ($14.9 billion), Ireland's finance ministry said in a statement.