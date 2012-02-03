BRATISLAVA Feb 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

'GORILLA' PROTEST

Thousands of Slovaks are expected to stage protests in capital Bratislava and other Slovak towns, outraged by a corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians, government officials and private equity group Penta, 1500-1900 GMT.

EUROPE READIER THAN BEFORE AS RUSSIA GAS FLOWS SLOW

Several European countries reported reduced flows of Russian gas on Thursday, as bitter cold caused soaring demand, and although overall supplies were adequate the issue had echoes of a 2009 crisis caused by tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.

RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLY TO SLOVAKIA DROPS 30 PCT

Supply of Russian gas to Slovakia dropped by 30 percent on Thursday, the Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) said, adding it can still secure full deliveries for all clients.

SLOVAKS TO HOLD TWO BOND AUCTIONS ON FEB 20-AGENCY

Slovakia will hold two bond auctions on Feb. 20 and plans to sell around 200 million euros ($263.96 million) worth of the bonds, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Thursday.

VILLAGERS SCRAMBLE FOR FUEL IN EUROPE'S BIG CHILL Hungarian villagers were scavenging for coal with their bare hands on Thursday as a blast of Siberian air killed scores in Eastern Europe and looked set to keep its icy grip on the continent for another week.

FLAT PRICES AT 4-YR LOWS

Prices of flats in Slovakia fell by around 3 percent last year to a four-year low, the central bank data showed. Prices were expected to continue to edge down slightly due to worries about economic growth, employment and loan take-up.

Pravda, page 12

RADIOSHACK EYES SLOVAKIA

struggling U.S. electronics retailer RadioShack, whose share hit a nearly three-year low this week, considers entering of Slovakia's retail market a source close to the matter said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11