JANUARY INFLATION
The Statistics Office will publish January core and headline
inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.9 percent on the month in January, putting the annual
inflation rate at 3.4 percent.
SAS ON GOVT OUTLOOK
Liberal party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which triggered
collapse of the caretaker centre-right government, will hold a
news conference on future government, 0900 GMT.
BOND BACK-BUY
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will hold a repurchase auction of zero-coupon 2012 state
bonds, 1000 GMT.
PROTESTS ERUPT ACROSS EUROPE AGAINST WEB PIRACY TREATY
Tens of thousands of protesters took part in rallies across
Europe on Saturday against an international anti-piracy
agreement they fear will curb their freedom to download movies
and music for free and encourage Internet surveillance.
HIGHER TAXES
Income, property tax in Slovakia could rise after March
election. The strongest oppositionparty Smer, set to win the
March vote, wants to raise personal and corporate income tax for
selected, while centre-right parties oppose such a step.
Value added tax - now at 10 and 20 percent for selected
items- should remain unchanged.
Sme, page 3
WATER-TREATEMENT COMPANIES INVESTIGATION
Slovak police has started an investigation in privatisation
of water-treatment companies in central Slovakia, run by
France's Veolia since 2006, due to shady business
allegation pictured in country's major corruption scandal -
involving top politicians and wealthy private equity group.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1