BRATISLAVA Feb 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

JANUARY INFLATION

The Statistics Office will publish January core and headline inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.9 percent on the month in January, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.4 percent.

SAS ON GOVT OUTLOOK

Liberal party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which triggered collapse of the caretaker centre-right government, will hold a news conference on future government, 0900 GMT.

BOND BACK-BUY

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will hold a repurchase auction of zero-coupon 2012 state bonds, 1000 GMT.

PROTESTS ERUPT ACROSS EUROPE AGAINST WEB PIRACY TREATY

Tens of thousands of protesters took part in rallies across Europe on Saturday against an international anti-piracy agreement they fear will curb their freedom to download movies and music for free and encourage Internet surveillance.

HIGHER TAXES

Income, property tax in Slovakia could rise after March election. The strongest oppositionparty Smer, set to win the March vote, wants to raise personal and corporate income tax for selected, while centre-right parties oppose such a step.

Value added tax - now at 10 and 20 percent for selected items- should remain unchanged.

Sme, page 3

WATER-TREATEMENT COMPANIES INVESTIGATION

Slovak police has started an investigation in privatisation of water-treatment companies in central Slovakia, run by France's Veolia since 2006, due to shady business allegation pictured in country's major corruption scandal - involving top politicians and wealthy private equity group.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1