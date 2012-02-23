BRATISLAVA, Feb 23 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
SLOVAKIA AFTER ELECTION
Senior officials from seven strongest political parties will
debate on Slovakia's outlook after March 10, election, 0830 GMT.
EU SEEKS LEGAL OPINION ON GLOBAL COPYRIGHT PACT
The European Union's executive said on Wednesday it would
refer a disputed global agreement to tackle online piracy to the
bloc's highest court to check whether it complies with EU
fundamental rights.
GOVT DELAYS SUBSIDY FOR SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Outgoing Prime Minister Iveta Radicova suspended approval of
28 million euros subsidy for South Korean Samsung Electronics
, challenging the nature of company's business plan
and eligibility to seek state aid.
Sme, page 1
SLOVAKS OK FISCAL COMPACT
Slovak government approved European fiscal compact approved
by European Union leaders, seeking a more sound and healthy
public finance environment.
Sme, page 8
