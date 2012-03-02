BRATISLAVA, March 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. FINMIN ON DEBT BRAKE Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to comment on introduction of the debt brake, 1000 GMT. JAN-FEB STATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS Y/Y The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 846 million euros ($1.13 billion) for January and February, widening from a 344-million-euro gap in the same period of 2011, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA STICKS TO 2012 OUTPUT PLAN Volkswagen Slovakia, unit of Volkswagen, said it sticks to its plan to manufacture some 400,000 cars this year to reach the assembly plant's full capacity, Albrecht Reimond head of Slovak unit said. Reimond said the car maker, which added a small-size car model Up! To its portfolio last year, will also start production of electricity types of this model in Slovakia. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES SEEN FALLING Property prices, flats and homes, should continue to fall by around 10 percent by the end of this year, reflecting persisting weak demand. Sme, page 7 DEBT BRAKE ENTERS INTO FORCE A constitutional law on the debt brake, setting the upper limit of the public debt at 60 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), entered into force on March 1. The law is designed to keep public finances in sound shape. Sme, page 7 For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)