BRATISLAVA, March 2 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
FINMIN ON DEBT BRAKE
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos will hold a news conference to
comment on introduction of the debt brake, 1000 GMT.
JAN-FEB STATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS Y/Y
The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 846
million euros ($1.13 billion) for January and February, widening
from a 344-million-euro gap in the same period of 2011, the
Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
VOLKSWAGEN SLOVAKIA STICKS TO 2012 OUTPUT PLAN
Volkswagen Slovakia, unit of Volkswagen, said it
sticks to its plan to manufacture some 400,000 cars this year to
reach the assembly plant's full capacity, Albrecht Reimond head
of Slovak unit said.
Reimond said the car maker, which added a small-size car
model Up! To its portfolio last year, will also start production
of electricity types of this model in Slovakia.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES SEEN FALLING
Property prices, flats and homes, should continue to fall by
around 10 percent by the end of this year, reflecting persisting
weak demand.
Sme, page 7
DEBT BRAKE ENTERS INTO FORCE
A constitutional law on the debt brake, setting the upper
limit of the public debt at 60 percent of the gross domestic
product (GDP), entered into force on March 1. The law is
designed to keep public finances in sound shape.
Sme, page 7
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402,
or +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)