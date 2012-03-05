BRATISLAVA, March 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. T-BILLS AUCTION The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 315-day treasury bills, 1000 GMT. EUROPE CLOSER TO BITING AUTO OVERCAPACITY BULLET Europe's car industry is edging closer to making painful and costly production cuts that industry executives acknowledge are the only way of nursing loss-making businesses back to health. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PSA SCALES DOWN SLOVAK PRODUCTION PLANS French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to make 240,000 cars in Slovakia this year, down from previous 300,000 units, the Slovak unit said. The company, which made 185,000 car in 2011, suffers from competitors portfolio, analysts say. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)