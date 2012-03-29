BRATISLAVA, March 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. SLOVAKS CONTINUE TO FRONTLOAD BORROWING ON SOUND MKT MOOD Slovakia sold 425 million Swiss francs ($468.50 million) worth of two new bonds on Wednesday and continued to take advantage of sound investors' demand, improving markets conditions which help to frontload the euro zone country's borrowing plans. SLOVAK JAN CURRENT ACCOUNT IN 16 MLN EURO SURPLUS The Slovak current account showed a preliminary surplus of 16 million euros ($21.32 million) in January, compared with a revised 154 million euro deficit in December, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday. ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PSA ADDS JOBS IN SLOVAKIA French PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to add 900 new jobs at its Slovak assembly plant in May, a move related to boosting production of the compact Peugeot 208 model, the Slovak unit said. Sme, page 7 FICO UNVEILS NEW MINISTERS Incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico said former Finance Minister Jan Pociatek will become transport minister and Jan Richter, senior official in Fico's leftist Smer party, will head ministry of labour and social affairs. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402, or +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava newsroom)