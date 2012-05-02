BRATISLAVA, May 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
The cabinet will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0700 GMT.
CONFIDENCE VOTE
The parliament will start its session and debate the
four-year programme of the new government of Robert Fico. A
confidence vote tied with vote on the programme is expected
later this week, 1100 GMT.
JAN-APRIL BUDGET
The finance ministry will publish central state budget date
for the January to April period.
BMW EYES ELECTRIC CAR INVESTMENT IN SLOVAKIA
Germany's car maker BMW considers to build an
assembly plant for electric cars in eastern Slovakia and help to
create around 30,000 new jobs, sources close to the matter said.
Neither the company, nor Slovak officials confirmed ongoing
talks.
Sme, page 6
BANKS' Q1 PROFIT DOWN BY 19 PCT
Net profit of Slovak banks fell by 19 percent on the year to
142 million euro ($187.80 million) in the first quarter if the
year, down from 175 million euros in the same period of 2011,
mainly due to lower trading revenue, bank levy and an increased
number of valuation allowances, the bank association said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
