BRATISLAVA, May 4 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
CONFIDENCE VOTE
The parliament will continue to debate the four-year
programme of the new government of Robert Fico. A confidence
vote tied with vote on the programme is expected later this
week, 0700 GMT.
ICELAND LOOKS TO EXTEND DOLLAR CURVE - IFR
The Republic of Iceland has opened books on a 10-year dollar
benchmark bond as it looks to extend the maturity of its debt
following a return to syndicated bond markets last summer for
the first time since 2008 when its banking sector collapsed.
related news
MORE AUSTERITY NEEDED
Slovak government will have to find additional austerity
measures worth around 144 million euros ($189.40 million) to
bring the deficit to 4.6 percent this year as planned, Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir said, adding the gap would be 4.8 percent
without any action.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
HIGHER EXCISE TAXES
The finance ministry considers higher excise taxes on
tobacco, beer and wine products as soon as this summer to boost
state budget revenue in order to cut fiscal deficit as planned.
Spending cuts will be part of austerity measures.
Sme, page 7
VINCI'S EUROVIA TO GET 126 MLN EUR HIGHWAY PROJECT
Slovak construction company Eurovia SK, member of France's
largest construction and concessions company Vinci, is
expected to build a highway project in eastern Slovakia worth
around 126.2 million euros. Eurovia declined to confirm, adding
it was still in talks with the government.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
PROPERTY PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL
Slovak residential property prices continued to fall in the
last quarter of the last year as the country's real estate
market weathers impacts of the euro zone crisis on demand,
labour market, the central bank data showed.
Sme, page 8
