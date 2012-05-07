BRATISLAVA, May 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
FINNS WIN, FRANCE'S SACHA TREILLE EJECTED FROM GAME
A goal by Janne Pesonen helped hosts Finland eke out a 1-0
over Slovakia at the ice hockey world championship in Helsinki
and France ran out 6-3 winners against Kazakhstan despite having
Sacha Treille ejected from the game.
U.S. AND CANADA WIN AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
United States crushed France 7-2 while Canada squeezed past
Slovakia 3-2 as the preliminary round of the world ice hockey
championships got underway on Friday.
PSA SLOVAK OUTPUT AT FULL CAPACITY BY JUNE 2013
PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to reach full annual
production capacity of 300,000 cars at its Slovak site in the
June 2012-June 2013 period, Luciano Biondo head of the Slovak
assembly plant said.
This year's production should reach 240,000 vehicles.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
4TH MOBILE SERVICES PROVIDER
The Transport and Telecommunication Minister Jan Pociatek
said he would like to would welcome a 4th provider of mobile
telecommunication and data services in Slovakia.
Sme, page 12
EX-ECONMIN INVESTIGATED FOR FRAUD
A former Economy Minister Jirko Malcharek, a key person
mentioned in a leaked intelligence report on political
corruption which rattled Slovakia before March election, is
being investigated for a suspected fraud.
Sme, page 1
