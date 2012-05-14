BRATISLAVA, May 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
BOND AUCTIONS
The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency
(ARDAL) will auction 4.625 percent-coupon state bonds
due in Jan. 2017, 0900 GMT and floating-rate
coupon state bonds due in Nov. 2016 1100 GMT.
SLOVAK, CZECH PM ON NUCLEAR ENERGY
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas and European Commissioner for energy Günther Oettinger
will address attend a conference on nuclear energy in Europe,
1350 GMT.
APRIL INFLATION
The country's statistics office to publish April core and
headline inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected consumer
prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual
inflation rate at 3.5 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The office will publish new industrial orders data for the
March period, 0700 GMT.
CANADA HAMMER KAZAHKS 8-0, FRANCE SHOCK SWISS
Dion Phaneuf of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice as
Canada hammered Kazakhstan 8-0 in Helsinki on Saturday to book a
place in the quarter-finals of the ice hockey world
championships.
related news
SAGAN WINS TOUR OF CALIFORNIA'S FIRST STAGE
Peter Sagan overcame a flat tyre in the final 10 kilometres
(seven miles) to win the opening state of the Tour of California
in a sprint finish on Sunday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
SPP SEEKS HIGHER GAS PRICES
Slovak dominant gas utility SPP, run by GDF Suez
and E.ON Ruhrgas, seeks a 16.5 percent hike in
regulated retail gas prices, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky
said. The state regulator cut the costs by average 5.2 percent
in February.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
90 FDI PROJECTS IN PIPELINE
Slovak was in talks with 90 investors eventually interested
to invest in Slovakia, the government agency for foreign
investments said, adding the projects could create up to 20,000
new jobs. Two major projects worth 2,500-3,000 were on the list.
Pravda, page 12
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Martin Santa)