BRATISLAVA, May 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. BOND AUCTIONS The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction 4.625 percent-coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, 0900 GMT and floating-rate coupon state bonds due in Nov. 2016 1100 GMT. SLOVAK, CZECH PM ON NUCLEAR ENERGY Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas and European Commissioner for energy Günther Oettinger will address attend a conference on nuclear energy in Europe, 1350 GMT. APRIL INFLATION The country's statistics office to publish April core and headline inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.5 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March. NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS The office will publish new industrial orders data for the March period, 0700 GMT. CANADA HAMMER KAZAHKS 8-0, FRANCE SHOCK SWISS Dion Phaneuf of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice as Canada hammered Kazakhstan 8-0 in Helsinki on Saturday to book a place in the quarter-finals of the ice hockey world championships. SAGAN WINS TOUR OF CALIFORNIA'S FIRST STAGE Peter Sagan overcame a flat tyre in the final 10 kilometres (seven miles) to win the opening state of the Tour of California in a sprint finish on Sunday. SPP SEEKS HIGHER GAS PRICES Slovak dominant gas utility SPP, run by GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas, seeks a 16.5 percent hike in regulated retail gas prices, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said. The state regulator cut the costs by average 5.2 percent in February. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 90 FDI PROJECTS IN PIPELINE Slovak was in talks with 90 investors eventually interested to invest in Slovakia, the government agency for foreign investments said, adding the projects could create up to 20,000 new jobs. Two major projects worth 2,500-3,000 were on the list. Pravda, page 12