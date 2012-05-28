BRATISLAVA, May 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. PM MEETS BANKS Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet with Slovak banks to debate planned extra levy, to be imposed on the sector in order boost budget revenue and curb deficit, 0800 GMT. SLOVAK ENEL UNIT TO SHUT BOHUNICE REACTOR FOR FUEL EXCHANGE Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI, will shut down unit 4 at its Jaslovske Bohunice 2 nuclear power plant for a partial fuel exchange and upgrades on Saturday, the company said on Friday. related news CRISIS DIMS DREAMS FOR EUROPE'S POOR EAST Five years after joining the European Union, this town 13 miles outside of Romania's capital is still waiting for the jump in living standards its politicians said membership would bring. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ LIPSIC LEAVES CHRISTIAN DEMOCRATS Daniel Lipsic, former interior minister and the most popular member of the conservative Christian Democrats (KDH), said will leave the party. A new party could be in the pipeline, but Lipsic snubbed this idea as premature. Sme, page 1 GOVT VS ENEL The government of Robert Fico will consider an additional payment from Italy's Enel for privatisation of power utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), the economy ministry said. The ministry also said Enel had asked to extend SE's dividend freeze. Sme, page 1, 9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)