BRATISLAVA, July 4 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. SLOVAK PM SAYS PUBLIC PATIENCE WEARING OUT ON EURO AID Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday his country was not ready to provide financial assistance to other euro zone countries if they did not commit to reforms. related news SLOVAKIA TO OFFER NEW 2029 BONDS IN JULY Slovakia will offer a new issue of 4.4 percent coupon state bonds due in July 2029 next week, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said on Tuesday. related news SPP STAKE SALE Prime Minister Robert Fico told his German counterpart Angela Merkel in Berlin his government will not interfere in an expected sale of a joint 49 percent stake in Slovak gas firm SPP, held by E.ON Ruhrgas and GDF Suez, to Czech energy holding EPH. Sme, page 8 BOHUNICE FUEL EXCHANGE Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI, completed shut down of unit 4 at its Jaslovske Bohunice 2 nuclear power plant for a partial fuel exchange and upgrades on Saturday. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)