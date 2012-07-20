BRATISLAVA, July 20 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. JOBLESS RATE The Labour Office will publish June jobless rate data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected the unemployment to edge up to 13.26 percent from 13.19 in May. EURO ZONE CRISIS Prime Minister Robert Fico, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will debate current situation in the euro zone with Slovak employers and unions, 0800 GMT. SLOVAKIA SAYS WILL GRADUALLY REVERSE INCREASE IN BANK LEVY Slovakia will gradually lower a levy on banks, introduced this year to create a cushion for possible banking crises, once the tax has raised 500 million euros, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday. related news SLOVAKS FIND RAILWAY SMUGGLING TUNNEL TO UKRAINE A smuggling tunnel the length of seven soccer pitches complete with its own train has been found running beneath the border between Slovakia and Ukraine along with more than 2.5 million contraband cigarettes, the Slovak government said on Thursday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ ELECTRICITY PRICES REGULATION Bratislava district court reversed a previous decision of another court ordering Slovakia to pay 94 million euros ($115.25 million) in compensation to Italy's Enel Slovak unit, Slovenske Elektrarne, for an alleged unjustified regulation. SE is expected to challenge the ruling and continue the case. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)