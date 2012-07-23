BRATISLAVA, July 23 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
JUNE JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 13.34 PCT
Slovakia's jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose slightly faster than
expected to 13.34 percent in June from 13.19 percent reported in
May, the country's labour office said on Friday.
related news
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
GOVT HOLIDAY
The government will have a summer break between Aug. 6 and
Aug. 22.
Sme, page 2
STRABAG TO BUILD HIGHWAY PROJECT
Construction company Strabag is expected to build
a 6.5 kilometres-long highway project in central Slovakia, after
submitting the cheapest bid of 26 million euros ($31.64
million)for completion of the project.
Hospodarske Noviny
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)