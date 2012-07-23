BRATISLAVA, July 23 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. JUNE JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP TO 13.34 PCT Slovakia's jobless rate SKUNR=ECI rose slightly faster than expected to 13.34 percent in June from 13.19 percent reported in May, the country's labour office said on Friday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ GOVT HOLIDAY The government will have a summer break between Aug. 6 and Aug. 22. Sme, page 2 STRABAG TO BUILD HIGHWAY PROJECT Construction company Strabag is expected to build a 6.5 kilometres-long highway project in central Slovakia, after submitting the cheapest bid of 26 million euros ($31.64 million)for completion of the project. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8156 euros) ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)