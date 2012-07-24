BRATISLAVA, July 24 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will open its July session, 1100 GMT. The house will debate and approve the government's austerity measures in the days to come. ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ WEBASTO TO INVEST FURTHER 5 MLN EUR IN SLOVAKIA Germany's car-parts maker Webasto said it plans to invest additional 5 million euros into its assembly plant in western Slovakia and boost number of workers by some 470 jobs to 850. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8156 euros) ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)