BRATISLAVA, July 24 Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will open its July session, 1100 GMT. The
house will debate and approve the government's austerity
measures in the days to come.
======================== ECONOMIC DATA =====================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
WEBASTO TO INVEST FURTHER 5 MLN EUR IN SLOVAKIA
Germany's car-parts maker Webasto said it plans to
invest additional 5 million euros into its assembly plant in
western Slovakia and boost number of workers by some 470 jobs to
850.
Hospodarske Noviny
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 905 602 845
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)