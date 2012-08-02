BRATISLAVA, Aug 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continued its July session, 0700 GMT. MAY CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 536 MLN EURO SURPLUS Slovakia's current account showed a surplus of 536 million euros ($660.11 million) in May, compared with a revised 242 million euro surplus in April, the central bank (NBS) said on Wednesday related news SLOVAKIA'S YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JULY Slovakia's year-to-date central state budget deficit narrowed slightly on the month in July to 2.238 billion euros ($2.76 billion) but was well above the 1.675 billion deficit in the January-July period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ UNION FIGHTS BUY-UP PLAN Private insurer Union, Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea B.V. , said will do all possible to avert Prime Minister Robert Fico's intention to buy or expropriate all two private health firms in the euro zone country. SME, page 8 CORPORATE DEPOSITS UP IN MAY Corporate deposits in Slovakia rose by 3.5 percent on the year in May, the central bank said. Retail deposits rose by 0.2 percent to 64 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny. Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)