BRATISLAVA, Aug 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continued its July session, 0700 GMT.
MAY CURRENT ACCOUNT RUNS 536 MLN EURO SURPLUS
Slovakia's current account showed a surplus of 536 million
euros ($660.11 million) in May, compared with a revised 242
million euro surplus in April, the central bank (NBS) said on
Wednesday
SLOVAKIA'S YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JULY
Slovakia's year-to-date central state budget deficit
narrowed slightly on the month in July to 2.238 billion euros
($2.76 billion) but was well above the 1.675 billion deficit in
the January-July period last year, the Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday.
UNION FIGHTS BUY-UP PLAN
Private insurer Union, Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea B.V.
, said will do all possible to avert Prime Minister
Robert Fico's intention to buy or expropriate all two private
health firms in the euro zone country.
SME, page 8
CORPORATE DEPOSITS UP IN MAY
Corporate deposits in Slovakia rose by 3.5 percent on the
year in May, the central bank said. Retail deposits rose by 0.2
percent to 64 million euros.
Hospodarske Noviny.
Reporting by Martin Santa