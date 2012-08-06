BRATISLAVA, Aug 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its session, 0700 GMT. Deputies will continue to debate planned changes to the private pension pillar aimed to cut funds in the system and re-channel part of it back into the state run pillar to lower deficit. S&P AFFIRMS SLOVAKIA'S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS The rating agency affirmed long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1' and kept a stable outlook as it expected the government to continue efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt. related news SLOVAKIA TO OFFER 13-YEAR BONDS ON AUG 20 - DEBT AGENCY Slovakia will hold an auction of 13-year, 4.35 percent coupon, state bonds on Aug. 20, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency said on Friday, expecting to sell 50 million euros ($61 million) worth of the paper. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ TAX HIKES COULD HARM INVESTORS APPETITE Approved raise in corporate income tax to 23 percent from current 19 percent, effective from next January, will dent investors interest to invest in Slovakia, Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said, adding it was of utmost interest to improve business environment to fend off this risk. Hospodarske Noviny UNION AGAINST HEALTH INSURERS UNIFICATION Slovak unit of Dutch Achmea Union, one of Slovakia's two private health insurers, said the government plan to buy-up or nationalisation of these firms was violation international and European laws, adding it could turn to international arbitrage court. Sme, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)