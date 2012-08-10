BRATISLAVA, Aug 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its session, 0700 GMT. Deputies will continue to debate planned changes to the private pension pillar aimed to cut funds in the system and re-channel part of it back into the state run pillar to lower deficit. JUNE TRADE SURPLUS WELL ABOVE EXPECTATIONS Slovakia's trade balance showed a much wider than expected 546.6 million euro ($675.43 million) surplus in June, up from a revised 534.1 million euro surplus in May, the country's statistics office said on Thursday. related news JUNE OUTPUT RISES IN LINE WITH FORECAST Slovakia's industrial output expanded roughly in line with expectations by 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, accelerating slightly from a revised 11.1 percent increase reported in May. related news ======================== ECONOMIC DATA ===================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SLOVAK TELEKOM PROFIT, DROP IN H1 ON REGULATION Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom, reported a 8.1 percent drop in revenues to 407.8 million euros ($501.96 million) in the first half of the year, while net profit fell by 23.1 percent on the year to 47.1 million euros, all due to increasing regulation and the market's saturation, the company said. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editors of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 3231 0254 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)