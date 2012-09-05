BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVT MEETING The government will hold its weekly meeting. Ministers are expected to debate austerity measures, proposed by the finance ministry, aimed to meet this year's 4.6 percent fiscal deficit target. JUNE C/A BALANCE The central bank will publish preliminary June and revised May current account balance data, 0800 GMT. C.BANK SAYS C/A SURPLUS NARROWS IN JUNE Slovakia's current account surplus narrowed in June after a preliminary surplus of 536 million euros ($674.5 million) in May , the central bank said on Tuesday. related news ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ CAR REGISTRATION TAX The finance ministry unveiled a plan to introduce a progressive registration tax on cars stronger than 80 kW. Slovaks should pay from 167 to 2,997 euros ($3,800) for registering a new car, up from current 33 euros. The measure is aimed to boost state budget revenues and help to narrow deficit. Sme, page 8 AU OPTRONICS STRUGGLES IN SLOVAKIA Taiwan's AU Optronics will end production of LCD-TV modules in Slovakia, some three years after coming to the central European country, a source close to the situation said, as the company struggles with demand for its products. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Prague newsroom)