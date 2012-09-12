BRATISLAVA, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. AUG INFLATION The statistics office will publish August headline and core inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent. JULY NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS The statistics office will publish July new industrial orders data, 0700 GMT. GOVT MEETING The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its September session with several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ VOLKSWAGEN TO END NON-STOP SLOVAK PRODUCTION Germany's car-maker Volkswagen will end its seven-day non-stop production in Slovakia and scale it to six-day three shifts a day scheme as of October. The company did not comment on reasons. Sources cited weaker demand in China as reason. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CAR REGISTRATION TAX The parliament approved on Tuesday introduction of a registration tax on cars, aimed to bring 6.2 million euros into the state budget this and 29.3 million euros next year. Electric cars will not be subject to this levy. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Martin Santa)