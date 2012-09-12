BRATISLAVA, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
AUG INFLATION
The statistics office will publish August headline and core
inflation data, 0700 GMT. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected
consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the month, keeping the
annual inflation rate at 3.7 percent.
JULY NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The statistics office will publish July new industrial
orders data, 0700 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, no
major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its September session with
several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax
hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT.
VOLKSWAGEN TO END NON-STOP SLOVAK PRODUCTION
Germany's car-maker Volkswagen will end its
seven-day non-stop production in Slovakia and scale it to
six-day three shifts a day scheme as of October. The company did
not comment on reasons. Sources cited weaker demand in China as
reason.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
CAR REGISTRATION TAX
The parliament approved on Tuesday introduction of a
registration tax on cars, aimed to bring 6.2 million euros into
the state budget this and 29.3 million euros next year. Electric
cars will not be subject to this levy.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
