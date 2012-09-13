BRATISLAVA, Sept 13 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
TEACHERS' STRIKE
Majority of Slovakia's schools will be closed for a general
strike of teachers.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its September session with
several key economic items on agenda, such as labour code, tax
hikes and austerity measures, 0700 GMT.
Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer
deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour'.
SLOVAK ORDERS SURGE STANDS OUT IN CAR SECTOR, EURO
Booming car plants drove a 38 percent jump in industrial
orders in eastern euro zone member Slovakia in July, benefiting
from a surge in investment and production in the country by
Germany's Volkswagen.
AUGUST ANNUAL INFLATION FLAT AS EXPECTED
Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.1
percent on the month in August, keeping the annual inflation
rate at 3.7 percent for a second month in a row, the country's
statistics office said on Wednesday.
KIA CONFIDENT ON ORDERS
Slovak unit of South Korean car-maker Kia Motors
said it was confident it will meet this year's production target
of more than 285,000 cars, also thanks to launch of a new
compact car model Cee'd Sportswagon.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
