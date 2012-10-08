BRIEF-Camber Energy CEO Anthony Schnur resigns
* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation
* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation
* Early, durable responses seen with Sprycel (dasatinib) in first- and second-line treatment of pediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CP-CML)