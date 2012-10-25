BRATISLAVA Oct 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer deputies'
queries during a regular 'question hour', 1200 GMT.
TALKS WITH EPH ON SPP TO CONTINUE
The Slovak government will continue talks with Czech energy
holding EPH on acquiring a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas
utility SPP, currently held by EDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas. The
government is expected to finalise details by the end of
November.
Sme, page 1
