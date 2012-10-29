BRATISLAVA Oct 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The Slovak and Czech governments will hold a join meeting in
Czech town of Uherske Hradiste and Slovak town of Trencin to
debate several bilateral issues.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
MAGNETI MARELLI EYES EXPANSION IN SLOVAKIA
Italian car-parts maker Magneti Marelli plans to invest
further 60 million euros and create new 617 jobs at its assembly
plant in eastern Slovakia to expand production and add new
high-tech products to portfolio.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
UNICREDIT SLOVAKIA BECOMES CZECH UNIT
Italy's Unicredit will transform its Slovak unit
into a branch of its Czech unit, moving Slovak top-management
into the neighbouring Czech republic in what the bank says its
boost of operations' effectiveness.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.