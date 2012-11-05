BRATISLAVA Nov 5 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
SLOVAKIA TO SELL 50 MLN EUR OF 4-YR BOND ON NOV 12
Slovak debt agency Ardal said on Friday it would sell 50
million euros worth of a 4-year variable coupon paper
SK4120008202=R in an auction on Nov 12.
SLOVAK YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS IN OCT
The Slovak year-to-date central government budget deficit
widened in October to 2.466 billion euros ($3.19 billion), above
the year-earlier gap of 2.341 billion, the Finance Ministry said
on Friday.
SPECIAL LEVIES HELP TO NARROW BUDGET GAP
A special one-off bank levy, extended tax on banks deposits
and a levy on selected companies with business in regulated
segments have started to help narrow the state budget and keep
the government's austerity plan on track.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
