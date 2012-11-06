BRATISLAVA Nov 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will reconvene to continue its October
session, 0800 GMT.
SLOVAKIA MAY ISSUE NEW SYNDICATED BOND THIS YEAR-SOURCE
Slovakia is considering issuing a new euro-denominated bond
via syndication by the end of this year, a government source
told Reuters on Monday, taking advantage of recent record low
borrowing costs.
ROMANIA EURO ENTRY IN 2015 NOT SET IN STONE -PM
Romania's target of joining the euro in 2015 is not set in
stone, the country's prime minister said on Monday, joining
other new EU members distancing themselves from the crisis-hit
currency bloc.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
NEW C.BANK VICE-GOVERNOR
Jan Toth, former senior analyst at ING Bank and ex-head of
the finance ministry's think-tank Institute for Fiscal Policy
was appointed new vice-governor on the board of the Slovak
National Bank (NBS).
Sme, page 9
PROPERTY PRICES RETURN TO RISE AFTER 2-YR FALL
Slovakia's property prices rose by 1.1 percent on the
quarter in the three months to September, showing its first
increase in two years, the central bank data showed. The jump
was mainly driven by prices of high-end properties.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
SPP STICKS TO 2013 HIKE IN GAS PRICES
EDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas, controlling
Slovakia's gas utility SPP, submitted a request to hike
regulated gas prices for households by up to 25 percent next
year, despite the general assembly's 'no'. The state regulator
will now study the request and can reject it.
Both shareholders plan to sell its joint 49 percent stake in
SPP to the Czech energy holding EPH.
Pravda, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.