BRATISLAVA Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its October session, 0800 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0900
GMT.
PARLIAMENT REJECTS GAY PARTNERSHIP LAW
Slovakia's parliament rejected on Tuesday an opposition
proposal to recognise homosexual partnerships in the strongly
Catholic country, where coming out as gay remains relatively
rare.
SLOVAKIA AWARDS WORKING MANDATE FOR PLANNED EURO BOND
Slovakia has appointed Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit to work
on a euro-denominated bond deal, as the eurozone country looks
to pre-fund for 2013, market sources said.
FINMIN REVISES 2012 DEFICIT SLIGHTLY UP
The finance ministry expects this year's fiscal deficit at
4.69 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), a touch above
4.64 percent projected in the state budget, due to worse tax
collection and higher pay of doctors.
THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK
Some 100,000 jobs could be at risk next year, threatened by
impacts of changes to the labour code, made by the centre-left
government, aimed to boost unions, workers powers and dent the
market's flexibility, the employers association said.
