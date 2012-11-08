BRATISLAVA Nov 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

SLOVAKIA FRONTLOADS BORROWING WITH COSTS AT RECORD LOWS

Slovakia sold 1.25 billion euros ($1.60 billion) of new 12-year bonds on Wednesday, taking advantage of record low borrowing costs and demand from international buyers to front-load its funding for 2013.

SLOVAKS IN TALKS WITH SPAIN, AUSTRIA OVER KYOTO UNITS

Slovakia is close to a deal with Spain to sell 22 million tonnes of its surplus United Nations'-backed emissions credits which are allocated under the U.N.'s climate change pact the Kyoto Protocol, the environment ministry said on Wednesday.

MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE TO HIT 2013 DEFICIT CAP

The centre-left government needs to put further austerity measures in place to fend off risks threatening the plan to cut the fiscal deficit below the EU's 3 percent threshold next year, an independent supervisory body 'the Fiscal Council' wrote in its report.

Pravda, page 18

