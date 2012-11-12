BRATISLAVA Nov 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

OCTOBER INFLATION DATA

The Statistics Office will publish October headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent on the months, keeping the annual inflation rate at 3.6 percent.

BOND AUCTION

The finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction floating-coupon state bonds due November 2016, after 1000 GMT.

BULGARIA'S PM VISIT

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov will start a two-day visit to Slovakia. News conference with Slovak counterpart 1045 GMT.

ECONOMIC WORSENING "STILL MANAGEABLE" -ECB'S MAKUCH

The euro zone economy is slowing down, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, adding that the ECB is ready to cut or raise interest rates if such a move was needed.

ECB'S MAKUCH-COULD SET UP RESOLUTION FUND BY 2014

A resolution fund for euro zone banks could be launched by 2014, European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Friday.

SEPT TRADE SURPLUS EUR 346.7 MLN, BEATS FCASTS

Slovakia's trade balance showed a wider-than-expected surplus of 346.7 million euros ($441.25 million) in September, up from a revised 41.8 million euro surplus in August, the country's statistics office said on Friday.

SEPT OUTPUT JUMPS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

Slovakia's industrial output rose in line with expectations by 13.0 percent year-on-year in September, decelerating from a 17 percent increase in August, statistics office data showed on Friday.

