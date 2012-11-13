BRATISLAVA Nov 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

SLOVAK PM SAYS GREECE MUST STICK TO LOAN RULES OR QUIT EURO

Slovakia's prime minister said on Monday it was unacceptable that Greece had asked for financial aid without fulfilling the conditions attached, and that his country would no longer give money under such circumstances.

U.S. STEEL RECEIVES APPROACHES FOR SLOVAK BUSINESS

Investors have expressed interest in U.S. Steel Corp's Slovak operation because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio, the company said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 94.2 MLN EUR OF 2016 BONDS

Slovakia sold 94.2 million euros ($119.7 million) of floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on Monday, with demand falling from the last time the maturity was auctioned in May.

OCT ANNUAL INFLATION RISES FASTER THAN EXPECTED

Slovak consumer prices rose by a faster-than-expected 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, lifting the annual inflation rate to 3.8 percent, the highest since March, the country's statistics office said on Monday.

OECD ON SLOVAKIA

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) suggested Slovakia should adopt more structural reforms, ease market regulation, boost number of working Slovaks and consolidate in order to sustain a sound growth in the future.

PARLIAMENT ON LEGAL SYSTEM, COURTS

The parliament will hold a special session on Wednesday, initiated by three opposition parties, to debate what opposition says is an unbearable situation in Slovakia's justice system with public trust in courts at record lows.

