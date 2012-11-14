BRATISLAVA Nov 14 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS
The Statistics Office will publish September new industrial
orders data, 0800 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
ECB'S MAKUCH ON BANKING UNION
The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member
Jozef Makuch will address a conference on challenges of the
planned banking union, 0940 GMT.
EVRAZ, METINVEST EYE U.S. STEEL'S SLOVAK UNIT
Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker part-owned by
billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovic, and
Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest consider
acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp. Slovak unit in eastern Slovak
town of Kosice.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
GOVT EYES RETAIL BONDS
The finance ministry said it has started process allowing,
in the final phase, an offering of retail bonds to Slovaks. More
details were expected in 2013, the Deputy Finance Minister Peter
Pellegrini said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
