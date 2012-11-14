BRATISLAVA Nov 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The Statistics Office will publish September new industrial orders data, 0800 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.

ECB'S MAKUCH ON BANKING UNION

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jozef Makuch will address a conference on challenges of the planned banking union, 0940 GMT.

EVRAZ, METINVEST EYE U.S. STEEL'S SLOVAK UNIT

Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovic, and Ukrainian mining group and steel producer Metinvest consider acquisition of U.S. Steel Corp. Slovak unit in eastern Slovak town of Kosice.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

GOVT EYES RETAIL BONDS

The finance ministry said it has started process allowing, in the final phase, an offering of retail bonds to Slovaks. More details were expected in 2013, the Deputy Finance Minister Peter Pellegrini said.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

