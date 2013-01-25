BRATISLAVA, Jan 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. SLOVAKIA BACKS JOINT 2022 WINTER GAMES BID WITH POLAND Slovakia supports the idea of a joint bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics with neighbour Poland, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ BUSINESS COOL GOVT ECON OUTLOOK OPTIMISM Businesses in Slovakia do not share the government's optimist and expectations about a gradual rebound of the economy in the second half of this year and are rather cautious about outlook. Sme, page 1 EPH TAKES CONTROL OF SPP Officials from the Czech energy holding EPH joined the board of the Slovak gas utility SPP, following acquisition of the minority 49 percent stake in the company tied with management control rights.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com