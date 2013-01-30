BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVT MEETING The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. FINMIN ECON OUTLOOK The finance ministry will publish its updated economic growth and inflation forecasts. CURRENT ACCOUNT The central bank will publish preliminary November and revised October current account balance data, 0900 GMT. CBANK CUTS 2013/14 GROWTH OUTLOOK ON WEAKER DEMAND Euro zone member Slovakia's economy will expand slower than originally expected this and next year due to weaker foreign demand and worsening trends in the domestic economy, the central bank said on Tuesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SLOVAK TELEKOM Slovakia's largest telecommunication, TV and internet services provider Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom , plans to lay off up to 350 jobs this year due to ongoing cost-cutting and efficiency boost.SLOVAK BUSINESSES EYE RUSSIA The government agency for foreign investments (SARIO) said was strongly focusing on business opportunities for Slovak companies in Russia, where it already identified 80 projects attractive for the country's businesses. Hospodarske Noviny Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com