BRATISLAVA, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. PARLIAMENT SESSION, QUESTION HOUR The parliament will continue its monthly session. Prime Minister Robert Fico and minister will answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour'. WEAK FOREIGN DEMAND DENTING SLOVAK GROWTH Slovakia will grow less than previously expected in 2013 as waning foreign demand will no longer be offset by new production capacities in the country's car industry, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS NARROWS IN NOVEMBER Slovakia's current account surplus shrank to 107 million euros ($144.21 million) in November, following a revised 326 million euro surplus in October, the central bank said on Wednesday. MOCHOVCE Costs of the completion of two new blocs at Slovak nuclear power plant Mochovce, build by Slovenske Elektrarne managed by Italy's utility Enel, will rise to 3.7 billion euros from planned 2.8 billion euros and the project finish will be delayed into 2015 compared with the original plan of 2013, the economy ministry said. Sme, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.