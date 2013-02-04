BRATISLAVA, Feb 4 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
STATE BUDGET SHOWS 62.5 MLN DEFICIT IN JANUARY
The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 62.5
million euros in January, compared with a 97.9 million euro
surplus in the same period of 2012, the finance ministry said on
its website on Friday.
WELCOME GIFT FOR DARTY CEO COULD ANNOY INVESTORS
Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, Darty DRTY.L,
named a new CEO on Friday and gave him 500,000 pounds ($792,700)
in shares as a welcome gift, a move that could irritate
investors who rebelled against the firm's executive pay last
year.
PM'S EYES GROWTH PACKAGE
Prime Minister Robert Fico said his government will focus on
growth stimulus this year, following 2012 fiscal consolidation
packages, in order to crack down on high jobless rate. Fico
didn't specify on measures.
Sme, page 8
