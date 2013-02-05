BRATISLAVA, Feb 5 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
PM ON EU SUMMIT
Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliament's
Committee for European Affairs on agenda and Slovak positions
ahead of the European Union summit on Feb 7.-8., 1100 GMT.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will start a two-day
visit to Slovakia.
SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY
Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate
bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent
coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state
debt agency said on Tuesday.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
VW COULD ADD BENTLEY TO SLOVAK PRODUCTION
Germany's carmaker Volkswagen could add new SUV
model of its luxury brand Bentley to its Slovak production,
which is strongly focused on SUV models. Slovak unit declined to
comment on German media reports.
Sme, page 9
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50
Other related news:
Slovak equities E.Europe equities
Slovak money Czech debt
Slovak Indicators Emerging forex
Eastern European All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com