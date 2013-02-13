BRATISLAVA, Feb 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
JAN INFLATION
The statistics office will publish January headline and core
inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer price to
rise by 0.7 percent on the month, cutting the annual inflation
rate to a two-year low of 2.5 percent.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
