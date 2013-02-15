BRATISLAVA, Feb 15 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
ECONOMY GROWS IN Q4, BEATING EXPECTATIONS
Slovakia's economy rose 0.2 percent in the final quarter of
2012 versus the previous three months, beating expectations of a
drop triggered by poor demand from its key euro zone export
markets, data showed on Thursday.
HUNGARIAN, CZECH ECONOMIES SHRANK THROUGHOUT 2012
Weak exports and poor demand in home markets pushed the
Czech and Hungarian economies deeper into recession at the end
of 2012 with little sign yet of a return to growth.
EURO ZONE ECONOMY FALLS DEEPER THAN EXPECTED INTO RECESSION
The euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession in
the last three months of 2012 after its largest economies,
Germany and France, shrank at the end of a wretched year for the
region.
COAL FUTURES AMONG NEW EEX ENERGY CLEARING PRODUCTS
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) DB1Gn.DE will include
European coal futures within new clearing offers to be launched
later this month as the bourse widens its reach across
continental European energy commodities.
JASLOVSKE BOHUNICE EXPANSION
Slovakia wants to expand Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear power
plant despite exit of Czech power firm CEZ from the
joint project, Prime Minister Robert Fico said adding talks with
possible investors were ongoing and results should come by
April.
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom will take a look
at possibly buying a stake in the project from Czech power firm
