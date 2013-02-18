BRATISLAVA, Feb 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. BOND AUCTIONS The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction floating-rate state bonds due Nov. 2016 and 4.625 percent coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, after 1000 GMT. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com