BRATISLAVA, Feb 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. CONFERENCE ON EURO ZONE The European Central Bank (ECB) board member Joerg Asmussen, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, Thomas Wieser, head of the Eurogroup Working Group and other senior officials from euro zone countries will attend a two-day conference to debate current state of the euro zone crisis. SLOVAKIA SELLS 255.2 MLN EUROS OF 3-YEAR BONDS Slovakia sold a greater-than-targeted 255.2 million euros ($340.7 million) of floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on Monday, with demand rising from the last time the maturity was auctioned last November. SLOVAKIA SELLS BELOW-TARGET 175 MLN EUR OF 4-YEAR BONDS Slovakia sold a below-target 175 million euros ($234 million) worth of 4.625 percent state bonds SK190117219= due in January 2017 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.