BRATISLAVA, Feb 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. CONFERENCE ON EURO ZONE Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, Thomas Wieser, head of the Eurogroup Working Group and other senior officials from euro zone countries will address a conference to debate current state of the euro zone crisis. JOBLESS RATE The labour office will publish January jobless rate data, 1100 GMT. Analysts expected unemployment to rise to 14.60 percent, from an 8-year high of 14.44 seen in December. GOVT MEETING The government will hold a weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. ECB OFFICIAL SEES EURO ZONE RECOVERY SIGNS The euro zone economy should show signs of recovery in the first quarter of the year, a European Central Bank policymaker predicted on Tuesday, and another said a small interest rate cut might have little effect. SLOVAKIA SETS INITIAL PRICE THOUGHTS ON 10-YEAR BOND The Slovak Republic, rated A2/A/A+, is taking indications of interest on its upcoming 10-year euro-denominated bond issue, with initial price thoughts set at mid-high 120s basis points over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager. SLOVAKIA MANDATES BANKS FOR NEW EUR BOND Slovakia has mandated Deutsche Bank, ING, Societe Generale and Erste Group Bank's Slovenska Sporitelna for a new euro-denominated benchmark bond, the debt agency Ardal said on Tuesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com