BRATISLAVA, Feb 25 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
REVIEW: SLOVAKIA HITS SWEET SPOT - IFR
The Slovak Republic (A2/A/A+) continued to front-load its
issuance on Wednesday, raising EUR1.75m through its first
syndicated bond of the year.
