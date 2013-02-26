BRATISLAVA, Feb 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. CZECH PRESIDENT VISIT The Czech outgoing President Vaclav Klaus will start his last official visit to Slovakia, news conference with Slovak counterpart 1035 GMT. IKEA TAKES MEATBALLS OFF EUROPE MENUS AFTER HORSEMEAT FOUND Sweden's IKEA stopped nearly all sales of meatballs at its furniture store cafeterias across Europe after tests in the Czech Republic on Monday showed some contained horsemeat. C/A SLIPS INTO EUR 46 MLN DEFICIT IN DECEMBER Slovakia's current account slipped into a 46 million euro ($60.55 million) deficit in December, down from a revised 121 million euro surplus in November, the central bank said on Monday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com