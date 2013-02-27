BRATISLAVA, Feb 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. CZECH PRESIDENT VISIT The Czech outgoing President Vaclav Klaus will end his last official visit to Slovakia. GOVT MEETING The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. SPAIN'S OHL WINS THREE EASTERN EUROPE CONTRACTS Spanish construction group OHL said on Tuesday it had won three contracts in eastern Europe, through its Czech subsidiary, worth 194 million euros ($256 million). UKRAINE SEEKS SPOT SUPPLY FROM EUROPE TO REPLACE RUSSIAN GAS Ukraine wants to import up to 8 billion cubic metres of gas a year from central Europe to replace expensive Russian supplies and take advantage of lower prices on the European spot market, a senior energy official said on Tuesday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SLOVNAFT RETURNS TO PROFIT Refinery Slovnaft, Slovak unit of Hungary's MOL, returned to profit last year with 53 million euro ($69.29 million) net profit, after a 19 million euro loss in 2011, mainly thanks to rising exports and improving margins. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 TAX FRAUD A joint task force - formed by the finance ministry, tax office and police - unveiled a tax fraud worth 6.7 million euros ($8.76 million) committed by a group of companies dealing with pork meat, 12 people were taken into custody. Tax evasion is a major problem in the euro zone country. Sme, page 8 ORANGE SLOVAKIA WAGE FREEZE, JOB CUTS Orange Slovakia, unit of France Telecom, will freeze wages this year and could cut jobs in reaction to increased income tax and special sector levy imposed by the centre-left government. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com