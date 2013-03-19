BRATISLAVA, March 19 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will reconvene to continue its March session,
no major economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
UP TO CYPRUS TO DECIDE HOW TO SHARE BURDEN - SLOVAK FINMIN
The size of a European bailout for Cyprus is unchangeable
and it is up to Cypriots to decide how to share the burden among
savers in the Mediterranean island's banks, Slovak Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir said on Monday.
SLOVAKIA PRICES DUAL-TRANCHE SWISS FRANC BOND
The Slovak Republic, rated A/A2/A+, has raised CHF575m
through a dual tranche bond offering, one of the lead managers
said.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 50.5 MLN EUROS OF 20-YEAR BONDS
Slovakia sold a slightly below-than-targeted 50.5 million
euros ($65.98 million) of 3.875 percent coupon state bonds due
in February 2033 on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and
Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
SLOVAKIA SELLS 99.8 MLN EUROS OF 3-YEAR BONDS
Slovakia sold a less-than-targeted 99.8 million euros of
floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on Monday, with demand
falling from the last time the maturity was auctioned in
February.
