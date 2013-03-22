BRATISLAVA, March 22 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
PARLIAMENT SESSION
The parliament will continue its March session, 0800 GMT.
VOLKSWAGEN WANTS TO KEEP SLOVAK OUTPUT HIGH AFTER RECORD
2012
German automaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE wants to keep car
production in Slovakia at the high levels that saw it doubling
production to a record level in 2012.
